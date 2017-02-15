5 things you need to know about the Canon EOS 800D

Two years is a long time in camera world, but that’s how long it’s been since Canon announced our then favourite beginner DSLR – the 750D.

Since 2015, a whole army of mirrorless cameras have stormed the entry-level barracks and become our picks for anyone looking for ‘my first proper camera’.

Not that DSLRs are giving up the fight. The Canon 750D (which can now be picked up for under £500) is still going to be available for bargain-hunters, but Canon has now built an 800D to wrestle back some beginner snapper cred from the likes of Fujifilm.

It’s going to be available for £780 (body only) from April 2017. Should you save up for it? Here’s what’s new...