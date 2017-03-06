5 things we wish the Nintendo Switch did

The Nintendo Switch is undoubtedly a piece of tech genius. With its hot-swapping skills, Nintendo has delivered in the Switch a games machine that'll do as both a TV plug-in and a proper portable.

It's not without its faults, though. In fact, it's a fair few features away from console perfection.

That said, it's never too late for Nintendo to make improvements: thanks to the magic of software updates, there's every chance we'll see the Switch become a much more rounded console.

Where should Ninty start? Here are the features we're hoping to see on the Switch within the next year.