5 reasons to be excited about Gran Turismo Sport

Since its inception, Gran Turismo has been the racing game to beat. Or should that be ‘racing simulation’?

See, while other titles might have offered more action, better damage and greater excitement, none could beat GT to the line when it came to true-to-life racing recreation.

News in 2015, then, that Gran Turismo would be returning as Gran Turismo Sport was, perhaps predictably, met with great anticipation.

Since then, release dates have slipped and various promises amended or postponed. Now, though, we’ve finally got a closed beta, which points towards a launch in the very near future.

What, then, does developer Polyphony have in store? And how will it hold off upstart rivals such as DriveClub?

Read on for the five reasons why Gran Turismo Sport deserves your excitement - and will probably be the best racing title of 2017.