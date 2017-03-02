The 5 Nintendo Switch games to play right now – and 5 more to pre-order

Looking for a massive stack of games to bring home with the Nintendo Switch? Look all you want, but you won't find all that many.

Despite being officially teased two full years ago, the Switch isn't launching with a decidedly slim library, and a few of the titles are ports of existing games. One of those games is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Do you know any of the rest off the top of your head?

If not, we're here to help. We've played everything available at launch, and have chosen five day-one games that are definitely worth your time and money. And since Nintendo plans a light, but steady trickle of games in the coming months, we've also picked five games due out in the next few months that you'll definitely want to keep an eye on.