5 new things your Xbox One can do

Twitch who? YouTube Gaming what now? Microsoft owns its own live streaming platform, you know – and now it’s arrived on Xbox One. Beam launched on Windows 10 last year, so its rollout to Microsoft’s console was always on the cards – but it’s fantastic news for anybody who wants to live stream their games direct from the Xbox One, as well as watch and interact with other streamers’ activities.

The big deal with Beam, says Microsoft, is its extremely low (under one second) latency, meaning streamers and viewers can interact in near real time.

The ability to broadcast your games via Beam is now built into the console, with no extra software required, and for when you want to kick back and see someone else doing the hard work, there’s the new Beam viewing app in the Xbox One’s My Games and Apps section.