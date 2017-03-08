5 new things your PS4 can now do

Short of a whole new box, it's software updates that keep console owners happy, delivering new tricks and better experiences in the same all-black package.

Good news, then: Sony has just announced that the 4.5 system update for PlayStation 4 - which has spent the last month or so in beta - will roll out on 9 March.

What's in store, though? Worry not, for we've detailed all the juicy bits coming in the new update. Five of them, in fact, all of which are listed below for your delectation.