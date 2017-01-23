5 new things we know about the Galaxy S8 thanks to the exploding Note 7

You can rest assured that the next Samsung device will be subjected to more scrutiny than ever; from rabid phone fans, media types like us and, most importantly, from Samsung itself.

Samsung's President of Mobile Communications Business, DJ Koh, took to the stage over the weekend to explain what caused the Note 7 to catch fire (it was all the battery's fault apparently), to apologise and (hopefully) close this rather damaging chapter in Samsung's history.

But this press conference was also about moving on and reassuring phone buyers that the next Galaxy will be super hot without being a fire hazard, and a few little tidbits eeked out.