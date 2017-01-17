The 5 best Android launchers to try

If you can't get your hands on a Google Pixel phone, the next best thing is to make your Android handset look like one. That's easily done with the Google Now Launcher, which brings the standard Google interface to any phone.

It's free, doesn't use too many system resources and puts the best of Google Now's functions just a swipe away.

While it doesn't come with the super-smart new Google Assistant, it does offer well-integrated search and lets you play with the standard 'OK Google' voice functionality. OK, so it's not quite as feature-packed and customisable as some, but, if it's slick, stock Android you're after, look no further.

Download Google Now here