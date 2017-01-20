The 29 best podcasts of 2017

Turn on the radio these days and most of the time you might as well be piping horse manure into your lugholes. But thankfully technology means you don’t ever have to reach for that dial again.

We’re talking about podcasts, of course: basically the best bits of radio cut out and presented to you in a form that you can listen to anywhere at any time.

But with thousands of podcasts around, where do you get started? Right here, that’s where. We've picked our favourite new series of 2017 so far, and bundled them together with some that are maturing nicely this year, plus the classics that are absolute must-listens. They might just make the commute your favourite part of the day...