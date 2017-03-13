The 20 best premium and free apps for Android

Your Android device is a supercomputer that sits in your pocket - but too often Android is dismissed when it comes to apps.

People say great things aren’t happening on the platform compared to iOS. As it turns out, these people are wrong.

This feature is about setting the record straight: unearthing fantastic apps for the platform and showcasing how you can do more with your Android device.

And, yes, some of them cost a few quid, but it’s worth delving into your wallet to experience the best that mobile has to offer.