20 of the best comedy shows and movies on Netflix

We’ve all been there. You’re at home, you want to watch something funny on Netflix – but you don’t know where to start. There’s just so much available that you end up watching old episodes of Gossip Girl instead.
OK, so maybe the Gossip Girl thing is just me. But you get the picture.
That’s why the Stuff team has worked tirelessly to find the funniest comedy films and TV shows available on Netflix UK. Take a look and we’re sure you’ll find something better than Gossip Girl.
Kingsman: The Secret Service
We’d all like to be James Bond for the day, drinking martinis and driving Aston Martins as part of our day job. Luckily for Welsh star Taron Egerton, he came pretty close when he starred as a British secret agent in Kingsman.
This spy film isn’t as serious as Daniel Craig’s frown though, with cheeky humour and over-the-top fight scenes that look like something out of a Tarantino flick. Plus, central character Eggsy is noticeably more relatable than the steely Bond, having been brought up on the backstreets of London rather than the elitist Eton College.
Factor in a cast that oozes British class, including Colin Firth, Michael Caine and Mark Strong, and you have the perfect action-flick to watch while sipping your tea and humming God Save the Queen.
The Nice Guys
Remember buddy cop movies? Weren't they great? Shame they don't make them anymore.
But wait! What's this? It's a buddy cop (ok, private detective) movie! From Shane Black - the bloke who wrote the first two Lethal Weapon films! And it stars Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling!
If that sounds like a great recipe to you, you're going to love The Nice Guys. It's brilliantly silly at times, gloriously action-packed at others, and if it doesn't get a sequel it'll be a travesty.
The Big Lebowski
Does anyone not like the Coen brothers? Maybe there’s a woman somewhere in Minnesota who refuses to watch their films because Joel didn’t ask her to the prom in 1971. Maybe there’s a man somewhere in Cheshire who’s never seen any of them because Ethan looks like the sod who ran over his dog. But the rest of us are all on board, right?
Fargo (1996) was the breakthrough movie that made their reputation for somehow managing to be funny, warm, dark and grotesque all at the same time. The Big Lebowski came two years later and it’s every bit as watchable, with John Goodman and Jeff Bridges in a ramblingly daft story of money, revenge and bowling.
I Don't Feel at Home in this World Anymore
Ruth's general despair at the state of humanity gains focus when she decides to go on the hunt for the person or people who've robbed her. Enlisting the help of her socially deficient neighbour, Tony, she follows the trail deeper and deeper into a weird, criminal rabbit hole full of odd, dysfunctional characters, many of whom have themselves been let down by modern life.
While it starts out as (and looks in the trailer to be) a quirky, hipster comedy, I Don't Feel at Home in this World Anymore turns extremely dark and nasty at times. It's still funny, though - as long as you like your comedy pitch black.
I’m Alan Partridge
Alan Partridge had already appeared on TV in The Day Today and fake talk show Knowing Me, Knowing You (the latter also available to stream on Netflix), but it was the two series and 12 episodes of I’m Alan Partridge that cemented Steve Coogan’s comic creation as one of Britain’s best-loved (or should that be most-hated?) comedy characters.
A sort of cinema verité sitcom that follows Alan around in his daily life as a failed TV presenter now slumming it as a local radio DJ in his home county of Norfolk, I’m Alan Partridge is rich with pathos, quotable lines and the sort of cringeworthy moments that Ricky Gervais later built a career on. Partridge’s Britain is one of Rover Fastbacks, owl sanctuaries, Travel Taverns, static caravans, driving gloves, attempts to wangle free power showers and terrible corporate event appearances – and it’s one that it’s a blast to spend (occasional) time in.
Step Brothers
Will Ferrell’s patchy movie output doesn’t take away from the fact that when he’s good, he’s really good, and Step Brothers is one of his films which – perhaps a little surprisingly, given its premise – illustrates this fact. Ferrell and the superb John C. Reilly play coddled middle-aged men who still live with their respective mother and father – and are forced to live together as step brothers when said parents get married.
If it sounds like the sort of film Adam Sandler would turn down, Step Brothers actually morphs swiftly from standard slapstick fare to, well, superior slapstick buddy comedy fare as the two enemies become allies and unite to combat a greater threat. It won’t change your life, but it will keep you laughing for 90 minutes of it.
The Thick Of It
You know how The Day Today made it impossible to watch the news without thinking it was a spoof (“Portillo’s teeth removed to boost pound”) and Brass Eye did the same with current affairs (“People say that alcohol’s a drug. It’s not – it’s a drink”)? Well, after watching The Thick Of It you’ll never again take anything a politician says seriously.
The unifying factor in those three shows is of course the supremely talented Mr Armando Iannucci, creator of TTOI and The Day Today and, given that he also worked on the various Alan Partridge shows, a man surely deserving of the title Greatest Living Briton.
But we digress. The Thick Of It could be described as a satire were it not so accurate in its depictions of jobsworth civil servants, careerist politicians and their clueless advisors. A must-watch for many, many reasons not least the virtuoso swearing abilities of Malcolm Tucker.
Raising Arizona
One of the Coen brothers’ early comedies, Raising Arizona stars a young Nicolas Cage as a career criminal and Holly Hunter as his police officer wife. When the couple discover they can’t conceive, Cage kidnaps the baby of a wealthy furniture magnate – and hijinks ensue.
Featuring Coen hallmarks like idiosyncratic dialogue (Fargo, also available on Netflix, is also rich in this regard – and arguably a superior movie overall), inventive camera work and nods to symbolism, Raising Arizona is a film that can be enjoyed on several levels – and chief among them is that it’ll make you laugh.
Jim Jefferies: Freedumb
Russell Howard fans, be warned: this is not the bland, inoffensive ‘satire’ that you’re used to. Aussie-born adopted American stand-up Jim Jefferies isn’t known for holding back and he certainly doesn't do anything to change that in Freedumb, his new Netflix exclusive.
If you discovered him off the back of his gun control routine ‘going viral’ after every mass shooting in America (so every few weeks then) there might be more jokes about potty training here than you’d expect but his Bill Cosby bit and the Donald Trump material shows he can still channel his inner Bill Hicks when he’s got a point to make. Just don’t watch it with your mum.
Arrested Development
Dysfunctional families have been done to death on both the big screen and TV, but the Bluths are up there with the most self-centred, destructive and, well, downright hilarious bunch of the lot. Straight man George Bluth desperately tries to keep his family and fortune intact as their company is hit by the US government for embezzlement.
Superb performances from the likes of David Cross, coupled with tonnes of re-quote potential make this a must-watch. It gets a little lost after the first three seasons thanks to the actors' other projects clashing with filming, but it's still well worth watching till the very end.