11 of the best Android Wear apps

If you just bought an Android Wear watch, you’re probably wondering: right, so what can this thing actually do?

The key isn’t finding friends you haven’t seen in years to gloat to down in the pub, but getting into Wear apps. Sure, the roster of apps is in the dozens rather than the millions available for phones but there are still plenty worth trying out.

We'll be updating this list with more apps in future, so keep an eye out.