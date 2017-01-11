10 old school games you can play on your smartphone right now

Week after week, a torrent of shiny new mobile games floods the app stores, offering in-app purchases like there's no tomorrow.

Despite their impressive graphics and meticulously calculated addictiveness, though, nothing quite warms our hearts like the classics of old.

You know, the sort of basic button-bashers that had you hooked for hours, using little more than blocky graphics and a lot of beeps.

Well, here's the good news: it's still possible to play a fair few of these arcade classics. A host of retro games have been officially released for your smartphone for on-tap nostalgia. You're welcome.

Additional words by Chris Rowlands