The 10 best USB-C smartphone accessories

USB is dead! Long live... USB-C!

Yes, having been around in some form or other since the '90s, the humble Universal Serial Bus has undergone a transformation in the past year or two.

Where once you had microUSB and Mini USB and Pixie USB (OK, not the last one), we now increasingly have one type of connector. It's in many of the best new smartphones, it's in all of Apple's latest MacBooks and it's clearly here to stay.

Great! But if your smartphone comes with USB-C, what else can you do with it beyond charging? Loads, actually: we've rounded up 10 of the best USB-C accessories that you can stick in your mobile today.