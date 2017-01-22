The ExoLens is more than just a lens - it’s also the Edge adapter that melds lens to iPhone.

This latest edition has added a slot-in fitting for the iPhone 7, which means three different generations of phones are covered: the iPhone 6/6 Plus, 6S/6S Plus, and 7. There’s no dual-lens fanciness for anyone with an iPhone 7 Plus, though.

Whichever phone you have, you’ll need to peel off your protective case before fitting the ExoLens Edge adapter - it won’t fit over the top. A full ExoLens case is in the works, but this is a bit of a downer for anyone with a case they don’t want to say goodbye to.

The pop-out moulds meant for each phone are easy enough to get in and out of the grip, but actually getting the thing onto your phone takes quite a bit of force. Once you’ve dragged it over your phone’s camera lens, though, it’s on pretty snug - there’s no chance of it popping off accidentally.

It’s got a cold-shoe mount on the top, so there’s room for adding an external flash or light box to illuminate your snaps. There’s no tripod thread on the tiny adapter though, so long exposure snaps aren’t possible without seriously shaky results.

The Zeiss lens screws over the top of your phone’s lens with a fine screw thread, which can be tricky to line up - especially when you’re out in the cold. Once it’s in though, you’re set - there’s no app to download, and your go-to camera app works normally. Only everything’s wider now.

Just make sure you get used to the top-heavy feel of the phone before you take it out and about - it can unbalance if you don’t have a strong grip. You really don’t want to end up with a shattered phone and lens combo.