How do you make an all-in-one desktop stand out against the Apple iMac? You can't go thinner. You can't go more minimal. You'll have to go louder.

That seems to have been Dell's thinking in creating the XPS 27, a monster all-in-one with a whopping 10 speakers - pretty much making it the go-to single box PC for audio pros. Or at least that's the idea.

I got the chance to put one through its paces in the UK this week, right after it got announced at CES in Las Vegas. Is it the killer Windows desktop we've been waiting for? Or does it still pale in comparison to the iMac?

Read on to find out.