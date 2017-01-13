If you'd have told me a year ago that the battle for PC supremacy would be over who had the best digital drafting table, I would have laughed in your face.

But here we are in 2017, and Dell is squaring off to Microsoft's Surface Studio with an artist-friendly add-on of its own. The Canvas isn't an all-in-one PC, but a sloped monitor you can draw on. Just stick it on your desk, plug it into your existing PC, and start sketching.

The concept got revealed at CES a few weeks ago, but has only just made its first appearance in the UK - where I got the chance to get doodling and see whether it's shaping up to be a worthy addition to any graphics professional's workstation.

Well then - it time for digital art pros to surrender their Wacom stylus, or is this one idea that should have gone back to the drawing board?