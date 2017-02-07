It’s a funny thing, the tough smartphone.

See, what most people want is a slim, pretty device with just enough toughness that it’ll bounce, rather than break, when things go sideways on a night out in Shoreditch.

What do you do, though, if you want something a whole lot tougher - and don’t care for the svelte smartphones clutched by commuters everywhere? Something that’ll happily hit rocks, plunge into icy streams and bathe in a sandy blizzard - and live to tell the tale?

Well, you could take a cheap Android phone, stick it in a hard-as-nails case and hope for the best. Or, you could spend €550 on the highly specialist - and ridiculously tough - Trekker-X3 from Crosscall.

Why would you do the latter? Because, far more than a wrapped-up mobile, it’s got the sort of features to keep mountain-climbers, off-piste skiers and gorge-walkers on track - and get them home again.

So, with that in mind, we took the Trekker-X3 to the launch of the 2017 Freeride World Tour in Chamonix, France, to put it to the test.