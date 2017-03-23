Gaming PCs typically cool your hardware with more fans than a wind farm, but that takes up a lot of space - and makes a racket once they spin up to full speed. Liquid cooling is a quieter alternative, but off-the-shelf kits aren’t exactly compact.

Instead, Corsair designed its own, specifically for the One.

Inside, the case is split into two, with the graphics card on one side and the motherboard, CPU, memory and power supply on the other. Each side gets its own slim liquid-cooled radiator, covering the length of the chassis. There’s just a single fan, sat at the top.

The idea is to create negative air pressure, forcing cold air in through the side panels and exhausting hot air out through the top. Without sounding like a jet engine, thanks to software that keeps an eye on each individual component. It tweaks the fan speed for the best balance of noise and cooling.

Quite simply, this is the quietest gaming PC I’ve ever had the pleasure to use. Left on the Windows desktop, the One idles at 20 decibels - that’s like someone whispering to you from three feet away. With even the slightest bit of background noise, you just won’t notice it at all.

Even when you’re web browsing, watching videos or working, and the fan spins up slightly, it’s difficult to hear. When you do catch it, the fan noise isn’t unpleasant, either - there are no nasty whines or rattles here.

Cool and quiet don’t normally go together, but the One manages it. The CPU idles at about 38 degrees, and hits 65 after an hour or two of gaming - nothing to worry about in a chip that’s rated up to 98 degrees. It’s a similar story with the graphics card, which topped out at 75 degrees after a particularly lengthy Battlefield One session. That’s some 20 degrees cooler than the air-cooled GPU in my mini-ITX system.

Because the system stays so cool, the CPU and GPU can run at their boosted clock speeds for longer - meaning more free performance, without having to overclock.