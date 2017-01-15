I had serious doubts I would actually get a pair of Headphones into my ears, but despite how big they look, they actually sat in my ears quite snugly.

They feel comfortable and light enough, but I'd need to use them for a lot longer than my short demo session to see if they'll leave you with acheing ears.

You get three different ear tips in the box - small and medium rubber ones, and large foam ones. You're bound to find the right size in a few tries (unless you have abnormally-sized lugholes). The foam tips give a bit of passive noise cancellation, sealing out any outside distractions as soon as you pop them in your ears.

They sounded more balanced and robust than the Apple AirPods I've been using, but we'll have to wait for a full review to see how well they hold up outside of a quiet hotel suite.

Even without the Dash's focus on training, the Headphones are still water-resistant, so you don't have to let the train stop you from taking them out on a run. They don't have any onboard storage, though, so you'll have to take your phone along with you.

From what I heard, there weren't any dropouts or disconnects, either between the Headphone and paired smartphone, or between the two earbuds. Hopefully that will be true of the final retail version - dropouts and disconnects are the one thing most truly wireless in-ears have yet to conquer.