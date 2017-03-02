The BeatsX earphones are wireless but, unlike the Apple AirPods, are strung together by a cord that runs around the back of your neck while you’re wearing them.

Sitting on the cable either side of your neck are two small bits of plastic - one houses the USB Lightning charge socket, the other the power and pairing button. Further along the left-hand side of the cable is Beats’ standard, easy-to-use inline remote, which will be a massive boon to those frustrated by the AirPods’ lack of physical buttons and complete reliance on Siri for even the most basic functions.

Want to pause or skip a track or change the volume? With the BeatsX you press a button to make it so. It's much quicker and less embarrassing than talking to Siri and waiting for her to figure out what you want.

Talking of talking, that inline remote also doubles-up as your microphone which, thanks to its positioning and general high quality, allows your voice to come through very clearly to the person on the other end of the line.

All told, the BeatsX are a sturdy, comfortable and durable pair of earphones that you can wear all day without ever really taking them off. In fact, they’re designed to be worn almost as a fashion item, with the two earbuds clicking together using magnets to form a necklace when not in use.

The magnets could be stronger - the two earbuds don’t tend to find each other naturally - but it makes it less likely that you’ll put the headphones down somewhere and forget about them.

They’re comfortable in the ears, too, thanks to the four different-sized pairs of tips in the box, plus wings to keep them nestled nicely in your lugholes. You won’t necessarily need the wings, but I have found them to be helpful in keeping the earphones in place.

The BeatsX also come with a pocket-sized carrying case, which doesn’t seem terribly necessary from a durability point of view, as the earphones are sturdy enough to be thrown into a bag sans protection. However, it does help keep them free from dirt, which showed up clearly on my matte black review pair.