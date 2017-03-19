The Centurion is a big, bulky headset, and comes in a big, bulky box. That’s partly to make room for the dedicated amplifier, but Asus has also managed to squeeze in a second pair of ear pads and a freakin’ headphone stand for putting your new prized possession on display when you’re not gaming.

Pop it on your head and you’ll really notice the extra heft of those 10 separate speakers. Thankfully there’s enough padding on the headband and ear cups that it doesn’t get uncomfortable, even after a few hours of gaming, but it’s definitely more rigid and a little tighter than most stereo headsets.

The headset ships with breathable, foam-filled leather ear pads, but you can swap them out for mesh ones if you find your ears getting a little too toasty. It’s an easy switch, but you’ve got to use quite a bit of force to get each pad off.

The boom mic folds up when you don’t need it, and sounds reasonably clear when you’re in-game or using it for VOIP calls.

Everything plugs into the base station through a thick HDMI cable - it’s not very flexible, and can get in the way a bit while you’re sat at a desk. It’s not all that long, either: you’ll need to keep the amplifier on your desk, not under it.

The big dial on top changes volume, and the one on the front toggles between different channels and settings. Red LEDs let you know what levels you’ve set each channel to - they’re bright, but not distracting when you’re playing at night. I just wish you could change the colours, as they didn’t match the rest of my PC setup.

The amp has a second HDMI port on the back, which lets you hook up any existing speakers and control them through it. This could be a great help if you’ve got separate speakers, but less useful if you’re rocking the ones built into your monitor. It also eats two USB ports to power the thing, which could be a problem if your PC is running short.