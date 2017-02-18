What’s apparent from the very beginning is that every one of the puzzles has been carefully thought through. Even better, the control afforded to the player is far greater than it first appears.

What you initially assume is a bog-standard undo button in fact only resets the last cut/move of the landscape. Tap it and the aliens remain in place. This is an innovative idea and critical for solving many of the puzzles. It’s also immensely clever.

The actual challenge, though, proves fairly gentle throughout the main game’s length. On a tablet, where you can more easily see what’s going on and make very precise cuts, Splitter Critters has perhaps three or four hours of game time – at least prior to the extra levels it then hurls your way with an evil grin, slicing up your complacency as deftly as any of the cuts that got you to the credits screen. Still, a brief journey isn’t a drawback when every step is a delight.

Splitter Critters is available for Android and iOS.