There you are, minding your own business, tending cows in a 1920s Norwegian fjord. Then, without warning, you’re embroiled in an intergalactic feud involving a ferocious monarch with a powerful pointy stick, her repressed subjects, space cows, and an oracle that seemingly wants to be a water feature in a shopping centre.

Such is life in the world of classic arcade fare – find objects; wander about; drop objects in the right place to further the plot – which is very much what Milkmaid of the Milky Way channels.

On iOS, it’s point-and-tap rather than point-and-click, but this title could sit alongside any number of 16-bit classics, while crafting its own narrative that’s in equal parts amusingly oddball and disarmingly charming.