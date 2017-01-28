OutRun. If you’re of a certain age or gaming inclination, that single word will propel you to a place of Magical Sound Shower, gorgeous pixel art, and insanely fast against-the-clock racing, with loads of traffic all suspiciously moving in the same direction along a seemingly endless snaking strip of road.

Highway Runners desperately wants to be OutRun, which can only be a good thing.

From the off, this is a decidedly retro-infused racer. The graphics are pixelated. The music is cheesy, dancing dangerously between catchy and maddening. And the game plays fast and loose with physics, enabling you to dart all over the road like a drunk and angry fly driving a Ferrari.