Firing up Glitchskier is a surreal experience. A logo flickers into life, and you hear keys clattering and ancient PC beeps, before being faced with a desktop seemingly being beamed to your tablet or phone from 1982.

A weird squelchy soundtrack then plays, transforming Glitchskier into something almost filmic, somewhat bringing to mind Her Story. And at this point you haven’t even started playing yet.

Fiddle around with the desktop icons in front of you, and Glitchskier proper reveals itself. A little craft is hemmed into a section of a world full of broken code and seemingly furious chunky characters intent on your destruction, all backed by meaty sound effects and a head-bobbing electronic soundtrack.