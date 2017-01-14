“And you’re killed in the face by a monstrous toy-like automaton” probably isn’t a sentence you’d usually expect to open a games review.

Still, it’s appropriate for Sister Location – the latest Five Nights at Freddy’s game – because it can be applied to so many of your experiences.

For those uninitiated in the charms of Five Nights at Freddy’s, the series has mostly revolved around being a night watchman, initially in a chain that married fast food and Disney-style animatronic characters. Only at night, the androids got a bit murdery if you took your eye off of them.

However, the chain’s long gone and so this time round, things are a bit different.