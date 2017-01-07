The Reflection app’s constantly shifting music should appeal to fans of ambient and generative music. It’s easy to lose yourself in the artwork (especially when it’s on the telly when using an Apple TV), and relax into the gentle audio. But even if Eno doesn’t usually top your playlist, Reflection proves interesting to have in the background as you go about other tasks, helping you focus but not distracting.

There are doubtless highbrow articles to be written about the death of the composer, and the nature of music constantly reworked by algorithm. But this suggests no control, whereas here Eno and Chilvers designed a system, adjusting and tweaking until its output was perfected.

But what fundamentally matters is whether the end result is any good. We’d say this app’s a bit spendy, but for your money Reflection is like having a tiny Brian Eno inside your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, endlessly remixing his latest creation, while your eyes are entertained by slowly shifting hypnotic digital paintings. Even after playing it for days, it doesn’t get old. That seems like thirty quid well spent to us.

Brian Eno : Reflection is available for iOS/tvOS.